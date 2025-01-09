Johor Man’s Family Disappears After Son Owes Loan Shark More Than RM200k

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A 63-year-old man returned from a long hospital stay, expecting to be greeted by his family, only to discover that everyone had disappeared.

Khoo was hospitalised for 10 months after undergoing intestinal surgery at Sultanah Aminah Hospital in Johor Baru.

When he returned home in October, he realized his son, daughter-in-law, and two grandchildren aged 2 and 4 years old who lived with him were not there.

He also realized some of their belongings and clothes in their Taman Bukit Indah home were gone. All this puzzled him because his family didn’t tell him anything.

The difficult answers came a few days later when loan sharks (Ah Longs) visited his home. Khoo, a former taxi driver, found out that his 27-year-old son had borrowed money and had a total debt of more than RM200,000.

Other loan sharks also called Khoo up demanding to be repaid. They threatened to damage his car and house if he failed to pay up.

Khoo lodged a police report on 31 December.

Speaking at a press conference, Khoo said his son previously worked at an eatery in Singapore and gotten into trouble with loan sharks after borrowing money.

His son was fired after loan sharks harassed the workplace. Meanwhile, Khoo’s wife works as a restaurant waitress in Singapore and is afraid to go home due to threats from loan sharks.

Khoo is worried the loan sharks would damage his neighbour’s property. When he was hospitalised, he had been surviving on the kindness of his wife, neighbours, and friends who provided food and money.

Since Khoo is no longer working and is unwell, Johor DAP assistant secretary Ng Siam Luang urged Khoo’s son to return home to settle his debts.

