Zahnita Wilson’s Daughter Zahrafeena Claims Pics Were Old & No One Was Beaten At Home

Many people were shocked when well-known model and actress Zahnita Wilson revealed pictures of her swollen eye allegedly at the hands of her husband, revealing more about the domestic violence happening at home.

However, her eldest daughter, Zahrafeena, 18, claimed that the pictures her mother shared were old pictures.

Zahrafeena aka Zahra said her mother had planned earlier to move everyone after she completed her SPM examination but the issue went viral early.

When teachers asked her whether she was beaten, Zahra said no one was beaten and the pictures shared by her mother were old pictures.

She added that she was disappointed with her mum for being selfish because she had to think of her examination and her mother’s issue at the same time. She felt her mother neglected her responsibilities as a mother and that her mother’s timing wasn’t right.

Zahra shared that her relationship with her mother was strained because she had to be the middle person whenever her parents fought.

She added she preferred staying with her father, Abd Zackery Ghouse Abd Gafoor, after her mother moved out.

No one forced me. I want to stay with dad. Staying with dad is more chill. I can meet my mum because her house isn’t far but I choose not to because she recently keeps scolding me whenever I meet her. Zahrafeena, Zahnita Wilson’s eldest daughter

Something feels off

While everyone doesn’t know who’s telling the truth, many agreed that Zahra’s statement was inconsistent and they believe her father had manipulated her into saying all that in public.

This also sparked comments from netizens who shared their experiences with similar family conflicts, recalling times when one parent used them against the other parent. Many expressed hope that Zahra wouldn’t regret her actions in the future.

Knowing what’s Parental Alienation

It’s not uncommon in divorce cases where a parent will try to manipulate their children to hurt the other parent. This situation is known as parental alienation and can be considered emotional child abuse.

The goal of parental alienation is to damage the child’s relationship with the other parent. This can be done by making the child believe the other parent is untrustworthy, unloving, or uncaring.

Sometimes, the children eventually wise up about parental alienation but that will take years down the road.

Abd Zackery Ghouse Abd Gafoor arrested by police and Zahnita Wilson speaking to MelodiTV3. Image: TRP File

What happened to Zahnita Wilson and her family that led to this?

On 2 December 2024, Zahnita shared a picture showing her bruised eye, pointing to domestic violence claims at the hands of her husband.

She filed for divorce on 3 December 2024 at the Lower Syariah Court in Kuantan, Pahang. Her husband was arrested on the same day to help with investigations.

In the same month, Abd Zackery Ghouse was charged with voluntarily causing injury to his wife and administering drugs.

Zahnita was also granted temporary custody of her children with her husband getting visitation rights to meet the children twice a month for two hours each session with supervision.

The next case hearing for further deliberation on permanent custody arrangements was scheduled for 3 January 2025.

Abd Zackery Ghouse now claims that he was the one suffering from abuse by Zahnita, adding that his wife knows Muay Thai.

Zahnita refuted his claims and explained that she learned Muay Thai professionally in 2016 for self-defence.

Zahnita and her husband share three other children, Zasharayna Ghouse, 13, Zahlia Syawwal, 8, and Abd Zayden Ghouse, 4.

