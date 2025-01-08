Selangor To Discuss Possibility Of Urine Tests Among Concertgoers

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The Selangor government is recommending urine screening as a standard operating procedure (SOP) to curb drug use at concerts held in the state.

According to The Star, State Local Government and Tourism Committee chairman Datuk Ng Suee Lim said the SOPs will be discussed at the state executive council meeting today (8 January).

The discussion will include providing scanning equipment to detect and prevent prohibited materials from being brought into the venue.

“We want to tighten the SOP and look at what cooperation can be conducted with the police and local authorities because when licences or permits are granted, we want to ensure that the organisers thoroughly check, especially for drugs.

So from now on, we might need to conduct urine tests as part of the SOP for visitors, and this recommendation will be brought up at the meeting so that people who abuse drugs or are drug addicts are not allowed to enter any concerts (venues),” he said during an event on Monday (6 January).

The move is prompted by an incident that occurred on new year’s eve involving four individuals who died after attending the Pinkfish Concert in Bandar Sunway, Subang Jaya. The four, who were in their 20s to 40s, allegedly died from consuming ecstacy, a recreational drug.

Ng acknowledged that suspending concerts now will disrupt the 2025 Visit Selangor Year initiative and impact organisers who have invested money in concert preparations.

He said that no concerts will be postponed except for one that was supposed to be held in Bandar Sunway next week, which is being moved to Kuala Lumpur.

