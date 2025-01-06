What Is hMPV & How Worried Should Malaysians Be?

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

There have been talks about a “new” virus spreading in China and filling up hospitals there. This made many worried that there would be another pandemic similar to Covid-19.

The virus known as human metapneumovirus (hMPV) is a respiratory tract infection caused by a virus in the Pneumoviridae family and it’s not a new disease.

hMPV has been known for years and the respiratory infectious disease typically affects more people in winter and spring.

Zheng Lishu, a researcher at the Institute of Virology at the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said hMPV has circulated globally for over 60 years but only identified by scientists in the early 2000s due to the virus’s slow growth rate and non-specific symptoms.

Those with hMPV have reported experiencing symptoms similar to other respiratory illnesses such as cough, nasal congestion, fatigue, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, gastrointestinal discomfort, breath shortness, high fever, and sometimes, rashes. Zheng shared that symptoms gradually subside in about a week for most people.

However, in serious cases, it can develop into bronchitis or pneumonia. This is why medical professionals advise the public not to self-diagnose but to seek medical attention for accurate diagnosis and appropriate treatment.

For now, there’s no vaccine or specific treatment to cure hMPV so it’s important to exercise prevention and precaution.

How does hMPV spread and what can you do to lessen the spread?

hMPV spreads through direct contact with secretions such as saliva and respiratory droplets.

The precautionary and prevention steps are something we already learned during the last pandemic: wash your hands with soap, wear a mask especially if you’re ill, practice good ventilation at home, and avoid crowded places if possible.

This includes appropriately covering your mouth and nose when you sneeze or cough.

Good respiratory hygiene. (Credit: IATA)

There have been cases of hMPV in Malaysia

The Malaysian Health Ministry (KKM) recently clarified in a statement that hMPV cases in the country are not new.

In 2024, there were 327 positive cases compared to 225 cases in 2023. KKM said it’s not required to report or notify hMPV cases under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases 1988 (Act 342).

However, the ministry continues to monitor the influenza spread domestically and internationally.

Meanwhile, molecular virologist and associate professor at the Jeffrey Cheah School of Medicine and Health Sciences, Monash University Malaysia, Dr B. Vinod said hMPV is unlikely to become a global threat like Covid-19.

This is because hMPV lacked the high transmissibility and asymptomatic spread observed with Covid-19. He added that it’s generally manageable in healthy populations.

On a side note, Covid-19 cases in the country remain under control and the SARS-CoV-2 variant that’s still circulating is still the Omicron variant and its subvariants.

No new cases of Omicron variants have been reported from 24 November 2024 until the end of the year thus far.

