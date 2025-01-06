Public Lashes Out At Animal Rights Groups For Response To Poisoning Monkeys

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Last weekend, a video of a man giving monkeys ice-cream laced with the poison ‘Crodex’ went viral on social media, which sparked criticism from animal rights and welfare organisations.

In the video, he is seen throwing ice-cream towards a group of unsuspecting monkeys while describing it as a method to cull the animals many consider are pests.

“I mixed the Crodex into the ice-cream, so that when they eat it, they die. That’s how you use it properly.

“This is a residential area. Look at them multiplying. If we let them breed even more, the will break into our houses. They are not pets and will and destroy our things,” he said, adding that he would not entertain critics.

According to a report by Focus Malaysia, the Malaysian Animal Welfare Association has lodged a police report against him for selling the poison and even posting a video tutorial on how to prepare it via his TikTok account.

Animal rights group slammed for not providing alternative solution

Stray Free Foundation, an animal rights non-governental organisation shared the viral video on their X (formerly Twitter) account with the caption “He proudly kills innocent animals. May God repay in kind”, criticising the man for his actions towards the monkeys.

However, a few netizens slammed the group’s opinion, saying that they don’t think the man’s actions are wrong for various reasons:

But, there are also those who empathise with the monkeys, saying they are animals that don’t know right from wrong and that it’s our responsibility as humans to find other ways to solve the issue.

Killing, poisoning, or torturing wild animals is considered a criminal act under the Wild Animal Conservation Act 2010, which violators can be fined up to RM1 million and face a prison sentence of 15 years.

According to reports from 2013, the Department of Wildlife and National Parks Peninsular Malaysia (PERHILITAN) culled nearly 100,000 long-tailed macaques, considering them to be pests.

Human encroachment into animal territory may be a reason the monkeys are turning up in human populations, as much of their habitats have been cleared to make way for factories, homes, and plantations in the last several decades.

Perhaps this is a problem we’ve brought upon ourselves through rapid expansion and development.

