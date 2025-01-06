Not Again! Malaysians Criticize The New MyBorderPass App For International Travel

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Malaysians are unsurprisingly taking shots at the newly launched MyBorderPass app soon after the Immigration Department announced the travel feature which starts this month.

Travellers will need to download the MyBorderPass app and fill in their travel details before using the QR code immigration clearance system at the airport.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail added that the use of QR code clearance is on a trial basis to ensure smooth immigration checks at 40 special lanes at KLIA’s Terminals 1 and 2.

The QR system is said to take as little as 5 seconds to clear travellers compared to using the autogates, which take about 15-25 seconds.

The MyBorderPass app can be downloaded from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Upon downloading the app, users will be required to verify their face for the verification process.

The video below shows how MyBorderPass works at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA).

The usual autogate system will still be in use alongside the MyBorderPass app and QR clearance system.

Remember to bring your passport along as it’s still the primary travel document and may be needed for further checks during your travels.

Huh? Another app to download?

As expected, some have started complaining about having to download another “bloated and useless” app on their phones.

They’re worried about the security of their private information since our data has been leaked and or sold so many times.

It also made some wonder why the MySejahtera app wasn’t made into a super app and why money was wasted in creating the MyBorderPass app.

Additionally, this made people question the use and relevance of MyDigitalID.

While clearing immigration quicker is nice, a netizen jokingly said they would have to wait longer for their luggage to arrive now.

Long story short, it’s clear most people are tired of downloading more apps just to live life.

Is this even necessary? How much did this cost? 😐



And now we have to download another bloated, useless app, which may or may not be secure and selling our information to other parties.



Why was this needed?! — #ProRakyatFreePalestine 🇵🇸🇲🇾 (@reviewstuffs) January 4, 2025

Trying so hard to be like China, collecting everyone's data, but at the same time not as efficient as China, so our data keeps getting hacked and leaked. — Raja Bersiong (@soopaloser) January 5, 2025

Start dari mysejahtera. Lepas tu mcm2 app keluar. Nampak ada tempat buat duit ke mcm mana ni. — Aiman 🇵🇸 (@koyotitos) January 5, 2025

suka betul government kita buat app. mmg suka habiskan resource berjuta2 dekat app ke ? tak boleh ke centralizekan semua app dekat MySejahtera ? — choccy milk (@choccymilk6969) January 4, 2025

How many more apps you need and all not talking to each other but isolated apps, worse will it dies off later with our data?



I think you guys at Madani need to stop introducing so many apps.

Use resources and money wisely instead of keep cutting subsidy here and there. — Bigsnorlax (@Bigsnorlax1985) January 5, 2025

Not another apps….what use is myDigitalID if we need another apps for travel registration. — Lazuli (@Lazuli00047737) January 4, 2025

Save 7-8 seconds upon arrival just to wait 30minutes waiting for baggage to arrive. OK. 👍🏻 — Shinji 📊💻 (@ShinG3e) January 4, 2025

Bro i'm so tired, kenapa nak kena paksa orang download banyak2 ni? Why is the govt obsessed with taking things away from us and making life more leceh now ah? I thought tech is supposed to make our lives easier? — namju 💜 (@j_shamsul) January 5, 2025

