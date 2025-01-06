TRP
Not Again! Malaysians Criticize The New MyBorderPass App For International Travel
The MyBorderPass app may make travel smoother but many people are tired of having to download another “bloated and useless” app.

January 6, 2025

Malaysians are unsurprisingly taking shots at the newly launched MyBorderPass app soon after the Immigration Department announced the travel feature which starts this month.

Travellers will need to download the MyBorderPass app and fill in their travel details before using the QR code immigration clearance system at the airport.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail added that the use of QR code clearance is on a trial basis to ensure smooth immigration checks at 40 special lanes at KLIA’s Terminals 1 and 2.

The QR system is said to take as little as 5 seconds to clear travellers compared to using the autogates, which take about 15-25 seconds.

The MyBorderPass app can be downloaded from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Upon downloading the app, users will be required to verify their face for the verification process.

The video below shows how MyBorderPass works at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA).

The usual autogate system will still be in use alongside the MyBorderPass app and QR clearance system.

Remember to bring your passport along as it’s still the primary travel document and may be needed for further checks during your travels.

Huh? Another app to download?

As expected, some have started complaining about having to download another “bloated and useless” app on their phones.

They’re worried about the security of their private information since our data has been leaked and or sold so many times.

It also made some wonder why the MySejahtera app wasn’t made into a super app and why money was wasted in creating the MyBorderPass app.

Additionally, this made people question the use and relevance of MyDigitalID.

While clearing immigration quicker is nice, a netizen jokingly said they would have to wait longer for their luggage to arrive now.

Long story short, it’s clear most people are tired of downloading more apps just to live life.

