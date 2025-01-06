Letter Confirms Royal Addendum Allowing Najib To Serve His Remaining Prison Sentence At Home

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The Court of Appeal today (6 January) heard Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s appeal to allow him to serve the rest of his prison term under house arrest, based on a royal addendum to his royal pardon.

For those who need a refresher, Najib has six more years in prison. In February 2024, the then Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah issued a royal pardon to halve Najib’s 12-year prison sentence before handing the Agong’s role to Johor Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar.

So, is there really a royal addendum to Najib’s royal pardon? A source confirmed to TRP that the letter with the Majlis Kesultanan Pahang letterhead, verifying the royal addendum, is genuine.

Previously on 3 January 2025, Istana Negara said the King has the royal prerogative to issue pardons, reprieves and respites for offences committed in the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur, Labuan and Putrajaya and the public should respect the decision.

This prerogative is based on the provisions of Article 42(1) and (2) of the Federal Constitution.

