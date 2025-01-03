“Skinny, Full Of Fleas, Stressed” – 17 Cats Rescued From Backyard Breeder

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Stray animal welfare organisation Stray Free Foundation recently rescued 17 cats from a backyard breeder, and are calling on animal lovers and members of the public to help donate funds towards the veterinary bill for all the cats.

Through a post on X (formerly Twitter) recently, the group shared a detailed quotation by AZ Veterinary Denai Alam, where they brought the cats for medical attention.

The bill came up to a total of RM8,875 which includes boarding, deflea treatments, deworming, vaccinations, neutering, and spaying. As of 31 December, 2024, they have collected RM1,893.80 so far.

A couple of videos were also attached to the post, showing the rescuers carefully handling a large carrier filled with the cats they just rescued.

An earlier post by Stray Free Foundation dated 30 December described the condition of the rescued cats as skinny, full of fleas, stressed, and had the flu.

Hi semua. Kami baru dpt quotation dari vet utk 17 kucing rescued dari backyard breeder. Bantu kami utk bayar bil mereka 🙏. Tolong letakkan reference supaya senang utk vet identify donation.



Total bill: RM8,875.00

Collected @ 31/12/24: RM1,893.80

Balance needed: RM6,981.20 https://t.co/lthtWC8tHU pic.twitter.com/KwHg7y75Hk — Stray Free Foundation (@StrayFreeFndn) January 1, 2025

Information on the backyard breeder was not disclosed by the group, but this rescue is an indicator of what happens to innocent cats who are bred purely for profit.

What is backyard breeding and why is it bad?

Backyard breeding is the irresponsible breeding of animals under inadequate conditions and insufficient care, usually by people with little experience or knowledge on breeding.

It is a problem because backyard breeding does not usually meet acceptable standards of care, and breed animals irrespective of whether there is a known demand for the offspring.

Backyard breeders often do not adequately provide all the special needs of the animal’s mother and her offspring.

Insufficient nutrition, infectious diseases, parasite infestations (e.g. fleas and worms), behavioural problems, health issues, and genetic abnormalities are common with backyard breeding, which contributes to the unwanted companion animal population, and results in more animals in shelters.

If you have ever thought of buying a beautiful, highly-bred cat from a breeder, think of this incident and remember: it’s always better to adopt than shop.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.