Another Cat Found “Extensively Mutilated” On UM Campus

The string of cat murders continue as yet another feline was found dead at Universiti Malaya’s (UM) Faculty of Medicine yesterday (2 January), bringing the number of confirmed cat killings at the university to a total of five.

After being informed, the UM Student Union (UMSU) shared a statement on Instagram Stories saying “The cat’s body was extensively mutilated, exposing its internal organs”, and that UMSU’s Faculty of Medicine representatives had already made a police report.

At press time, there has been no updates on the matter and UMSU promises to provide more information once they know more.

UM the stalking grounds of a serial cat killer?

On 12 and 16 December, 2024, two dismembered cats were found on the university’s campus on separate occasions. They were found on the first floor of an auditorium (Block H11) and on the lawn next to the Azman Hashim Building.

UMSU representatives lodged a police report about the two dead cats, after which police went to the campus with the Kuala Lumpur City Hall’s (DBKL) veterinary unit to investigate.

One of the cats that got dismembered. Image: Cat Lovers Group Malaysia/FB

The police came to believe that the cats were killed by wild dogs in the area. The statement drew skepticism and criticism from the public, as photo evidence showed no signs of a dog attack on the cats’ bodies.

The case of Lily the cat

A stray cat named ‘Lily’ was found on 20 December just outside of UM’s Department of Microbiology and Genetics.

Lily was supposedly the third cat to have been found mutilated on UM campus grounds, but animal rescuers on Twitter claimed that the actual number of dead cats was six.

Lily’s autopsy report. Image: Instagram | @shimaaris

Animal rescuer and activist Shima Aris brought Lily’s body to a private clinic for a postmortem and later shared a medical report through her social media accounts.

She claimed that the report and x-rays showed evidence that it was unlikely that Lily died from a dog attack, and that the cat was cut up using a “sharp weapon”.

Christmas eve killings of a cat and dog at UM

On Christmas eve, a cat and a dog were found dead on UM’s campus grounds.

According to media reports, the dead cat was found near the university’s sports arena, while the dog’s carcass was discovered by a bus stop near the campus’ residences.

Shima, when contacted, confirmed the matter and said the cat had slash wounds to the stomach, while the dog was claimed to be the victim of an accident.

Meanwhile, UMSU president Abqari Annuar said the union has requested the university’s security office to beef up surveillance in the campus’ area.

TARUMT also had cat killings

Although UM has had the longest string of cat killings in the past month, there had also been a case of feline murders at Tunku Abdul Rahman University of Management and Technology (TARUMT) in late November last year.

Three cats were found on TARUMT campus grounds with stab wounds in their heads. The case went viral after a user on TikTok shared images of the gruesome scene, and many claimed to have lodged police reports on the incident.

However, the reports made by the public were in vain as the police said they could only take action when the university itself files a report.

