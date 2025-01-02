KLCC LRT Station Closed Temporarily, Smoke Detected In Electrical Room

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Rapid Rail Sdn Bhd (Rapid Rail) issued a statement today (2 January) to inform that the KLCC LRT station is being temporarily closed and passengers are only allowed to exit the station.

Passengers were urged to head to the Persiaran KLCC or Ampang Park stations to continue their journey.

The temporary closure is due to reports of smoke detected in the electrical room within the station.

Rapid Rail said transit bus services are available for free between Ampang Park, KLCC, and Dang Wangi station.

The fire department is currently on the scene and the public is advised to stay calm and follow the station operator’s instructions.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.

