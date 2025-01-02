Fahmi Reza Rates Penampang Police Headquarters 5 Stars

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

After being detained by Sabah police last Monday (30 December), political activist Fahmi Reza shared his recent experience of being locked up in the Penampang district police headquarters (IPD) with his brand of satire.

In a hilarious yet sarcastic gesture, Fahmi published a “review” of the police headquarters on his X (formerly Twitter) account today (2 January).

His review praised “Hotel Penampang” for allowing him to stay for two days and one night for free in a room he called “TYT Suite”.

Fahmi also noted in his review how the Penampang IPD cell he stayed in had an en-suite bathroom with a door, comparing it to the Dang Wangi IPD which he said had no door.

He also joked about how the “room” was clean, and that the “staff” and “manager” were friendly and professional.

In his post’s caption, he gave “Hotel Penampang” a full 5-star rating.

Review Hotel Penampang: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️



Room: 2.5m x 3m siap ada tandas dengan pintu!

Food: Breakfast bubur ikan bilis, pisang, biskut & kopi-o panas

Hotel highlights: Friendly staff & manager

Bonus: Tiket flight balik PERCUMA & FREE airport shuttle!



Terima kasih #KoruptorNo1Sabah! pic.twitter.com/jfMTQWmtD9 — Fahmi Reza (@kuasasiswa) January 2, 2025

Netizens chimed in with their own humorous comments, asking Fahmi how his stay in police detention over new year’s eve was.

Fahmi was arrested for pasting his latest caricature of Tun Musa Aman, the newly-elected governor of Sabah, on a wall in Kota Kinabalu. He was investigated under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act, Section 504 of the Penal Code, and Section 233 of the Multimedia and Communications Act 1998.

On 17 December, Fahmi was brought in by Bukit Aman IPD to be questioned on the same caricature of Musa, which he uploaded onto his social media accounts.

Prior to that, his TikTok account was permanently banned on 16 December while he was livestreaming his lecture at Universiti Malaya, although his account was unbanned the next day.

