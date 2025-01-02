6YO Girl Died After Getting Trapped Between Table Legs At Home

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A six-year-old girl died after getting trapped between the metal legs of a foldable table in her home at Taman Seri Putera, Nibong Tebal on Wednesday (1 January) around 4.15pm.

The victim, Nur Afiqah Humaira Abdullah Hakim, was rushed to Parit Buntar Hospital by her mother, Riana Fitriasih Kusnan, 38, but was pronounced dead at about 12.30am on Thursday (2 January).

It’s believed the victim was playing alone at the back of the townhouse rented by her mother. Her mother and two siblings, aged 10 and 9, were home at the time of the incident and only realised something amiss when they noticed she went quiet.

Riana told Malaysia Gazette that her daughter was a risk-taker and loved to play in an extreme manner. No matter how many times she was barred from doing so, she would still find a way until the tragic mishap yesterday.

“Anak bongsu saya itu suka sangat main secara ekstrem, bahayakan diri meskipun beratus kali dilarang tapi dia tetap mahu mencuba sehingga kejadian hari ini (semalam) yang meragut nyawanya,”.



Demikian kata Riana Fitriasih Kusnan, 38, ibu kepada Nur Aqifah Humaira Abdullah,6, yang… pic.twitter.com/nWkoYL31qI — Malaysia Gazette (@MalaysiaGazette) January 2, 2025

According to South Seberang Perai OCPD Superintendent Chong Boo Khim, the post-mortem showed that the cause of death was cerebral oedema due to asphyxia.

The body has been taken to Permatang Tok Mahat Mosque for prayers and burial after Zohor prayers.

The case will be investigated under Section 31(1) of the Child Act 2001. Initial investigations found no criminal elements involved in the death.

The police advised parents and guardians to be alert regarding their children’s safety at home and in public areas.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.