Fahmi Reza Detained In Sabah After 30 Reports Were Lodged Against Him

Political activist and satirist Fahmi Reza was detained by Sabah authorities around 5pm yesterday (30 December) after 30 police reports were filed against him after he pasted a caricature of newly-elected Sabah governer Tun Musa Aman on a wall in Kota Kinabalu.

According to Berita Harian, Fahmi is being investigated under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act, Section 504 of the Penal Code, and Section 233 of the Multimedia and Communications act 1998.

Sabah police commissioner Datuk Jauteh, when contacted, confirmed the arrest, with Fahmi still being questioned by police and will possibly be remanded for further investigation.

“Yes, he was arrested after arriving at IPD Penampang this afternoon. The investigation is still ongoing and remand will be applied tomorrow morning in accordance with the procedure of Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code to facilitate the investigation process,” Jauteh said.

Earlier, Fahmi shared on his X (formerly Twitter) account that he had been contacted by Sabah police, and was en route to a police station to be questioned.

Polis dah roger! Dalam perjalanan ke balai untuk disoalsiasat polis KK berkaitan posting Facebook pasal poster Koruptor No. 1 Sabah yang aku tampal di KK. Rasanya ada lebih 10 laporan polis dibuat terhadap aku. pic.twitter.com/lEkMCCxGlK — Fahmi Reza (@kuasasiswa) December 30, 2024

On 17 December, Fahmi uploaded a caricature of Musa with the words “Koruptor No. 1 Sabah” written over it, on his social media accounts.

He was then called to Bukit Aman police station to be questioned in regards to the drawing he made.

Prior to that, Fahmi’s TikTok account was permanently banned following a ‘Student Power’ lecture he was livestreaming on Universiti Malaya’s campus grounds.

However, his account was unbanned a day later.

