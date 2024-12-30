Four Aircraft Disasters In One Weekend: Here’s What Happened

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Last weekend (28 and 29 December), news outlets and social media platforms were abuzz with three separate aircraft incidents which happened in South Korea, Norway, and Canada.

News reports say the crashes were due to various factors which range from aircraft technical faults and a possible collision with birds.

South Korea’s Jeju Air crash kills 179

Image: Independent

The South Korean airline Jeju Air crash is said to be the worst domestic aviation disaster in the country’s history.

According to a report by British news outlet Independent, authorities confirmed that 179 passengers including four of the six crew aboard the plane were killed when it skidded on the runway during landing, and crashed into a concrete wall at Muan international airport on Saturday (28 December).

Only two of the cabin crew sitting at the back of the aircraft survived.

Investigations reveal that a bird strike is being considered as a contributor to the crash, as news reports say the airport control tower had warned pilots of the birds just minutes before the plane landed.

However, aviation commentators have cast doubts that birds could have been the cause.

Grieving families of the crash victims are demanding answers from the airline regarding the fatal crash.

Air Canada crash lands and catches fire

Just hours after the Jeju Air crash, an Air Canada Express flight with 73 passengers aboard had to be evacuated on the runway at the Halifax Steinfeld International Airport in Nova Scotia, Canada, after a problem with its landing gear, ABC News reported.

A video recorded by one of the plane’s passengers made its rounds on social media, showing the aircraft’s left wing scraping on the runway and catching fire.

https://twitter.com/nicksortor/status/1873226466025959665?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1873226466025959665%7Ctwgr%5Ef3a96ad3acda84621b7ebfbbc76ee40d19b92c89%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Faviationa2z.com%2Findex.php%2F2024%2F12%2F29%2Fair-canada-plane-crash-land-and-catches-fire%2F

Fortunately, no injuries or deaths were reported in the incident, which happened last Saturday.

Suspected hydraulic failure forces Dutch plane to emergency land

Image: CBC

A KLM Royal Dutch Airlines flight from Oslo to Amsterdam made an emergency landing at Oslo Torp Sandeford airport on Saturday, after experiencing difficulties during its approach, according to The Express Tribune.

The aircraft was reported to have veered off the runway following the landing, skidding into a grassy area.

All 182 passengers, including six crew members were unharmed in the incident.

The decision to land at Torp Airport came after the aircraft experienced a malfunction in its hydraulic system, which Dutch authorities believe contributed to the incident.

A statement by KLM said while the emergency landing was successful, the plane lost control after touching down and went off the right side of the runway.

Additionally, a KLM spokesperson said that a “loud noise” was heard in the plane’s cabin shortly after takeoff, which prompted the plane to divert to Torp Airport.

Plane crash in UAE kills pilot and co-pilot

On Sunday (29 December), a light aircraft belonging to the Jazirah Aviation Club crashed into the sea off the coast of Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates, killing the pilot and co-pilot.

According to an Emirates News Agency report, the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) of the UAE said that its Air Accidents Investigation Section received a report about the incident, indicating that work teams and relevant authorities are continuing their investigation to determine the cause of the accident.

