No Word Yet On 6 Social Media Platforms As 2 Working Days Left Before Deadline

Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching, at a Ziarah Madani@Finas session in Setapak Jaya today (27 December), told reporters that social media providers must submit their licence applications by Tuesday (31 December), according to a report by The Star.

Teo had earlier praised messaging apps Telegram and Tencent’s WeChat for initiating the licencing process required to operate in Malaysia.

The deadline to submit applications is 31 December. The other six social media platforms required to obtain a licence to operate are Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp (Meta), TikTok (Bytedance), X (formerly Twitter), and YouTube (Google).

Social media platform providers have been urged to register their service licences ahead of the enforcement of the Class Licence for Application Service Providers, which goes into effect on 1 January, 2025.

The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Comission (MCMC) said on Thursday (26 December) the licencing requirement aims to enhance online safety, protect users, and strengthen regulation of internet messaging and social media service providers.

Its framework encourages service providers to safeguard users, particularly children and other vulnerable groups by creating a safe and trusted online environment.

MCMC added that regulatory action may be taken, should the providers fail to submit their applications.

