Malaysians Unearth Facebook Posts Of Auto Shops Allegedly Renting Out Tyres To Pass Puspakom Inspection

The commercial vehicle safety situation in Malaysia is under heavy scrutiny now, after a multi-collision disaster that happened a few days ago sparked criticism over the issue that has been long overdue.

Yesterday (26 December), a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) shared by user Faiz Zainal showed a screenshot of a Facebook post by a tyre company with the caption “Tyre rental for PUSPAKOM”.

This does not seem to be the only tyre company that allegedly markets their service as tyre rentals for PUSPAKOM. There are other companies that do the same, such as Shah Alam-based “Adam Tyres”.

In several bold posts on Facebook we found, there is even a poster attached with the words “sewa rim dan tayar untuk PUSPAKOM Shah Alam”.

They don’t only offer tyre rentals for lorries, but also for trailers, buses, and even cars.

PUSPAKOM (Computerized Vehicle Inspection Centre) is a company that inspects vehicles and is the main inspection centre for commercial vehicles in the country.

The company’s main role is to:

Ensure the safety and roadworthiness of vehicles.

Ensure vehicle owners comply with environmental regulations.

Protect motorists, passengers, and road users.

Increas road safety.

When tyre companies rents tyres for lorries and other heavy vehicles solely to pass PUSPAKOM inspections, it puts the vehicle’s and other road users at risk after the commercial vehicle company swaps the tyres back to their old ones.

JPJ launches special operation to enforce commercial vehicle law

Meanwhile, the Road Transport Ministry issued a statement yesterday about the confiscation and deprivation of rights on commercial vehicles that violate safety rules.

In the statement, Road Transport Department (JPJ) director-general Aedy Fadly said the department will take actions on vehicles that fail to prioritise the law under the Land Transport Act 2010 (Act 715) through the special operation ‘Gempur Teknikal’ across the country.

“Through the enforcement action, company and vehicle owners will be taken action against under Section 57 of Act 715 for the suspected offense of violating the operator’s licence, which is failing to give high priority to other road users.

“If convicted, a penalty will be incurred under the same section, which is a fine of not less than RM1,000 to a maximum of RM500,000,” he said in the statement.

Through the ‘Gempur Teknikal’ special operation, JPJ will be focusing enforcement towards commercial vehicles on these violations:

Load capacity violations

Technical violations

Documentation violations

Traffic violations

Technical faults in the manufacture and use of vehicles

