LED Rocket With China Flags Ends Bukit Gambir Lights Festival In Johor

A photo showing an LED rocket replica with China’s flags on its wings recently went viral online and it triggered certain groups in Johor who claimed the display was insensitive and provoked tensions in the multi-ethnic community.

The uproar also led the Umno Ledang’s Youth Wing division to lodge a police report on Wednesday.

Tangkak district police chief Superintendent Roslan Mohd Talib confirmed receiving the police report.

The case will be investigated under Section 505(b) of the Penal Code for making statements with intent to cause fear or alarm to the public and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 for improper use of network facilities.

The rocket replica is believed to be one of the displays at the Bukit Gambir LED Lights Festival. The festival was slated to run from 23 December 2024 to 12 January 2025 at Bukit Gambir multipurpose hall.

However, the festival has been cut short because the Tangkak District Council (MDT) has issued a notice demanding the festival to cease operating on 26 December 2024.

Gambir state assemblyman Sahrihan Jani thanked Umno’s Ledang Youth wing for bringing the issue to light.

Sahrihan said the issue could cause unrest within the community and emphasised the need for proactive measures, including revoking permits and cancelling the event if the organisers fail to follow the guidelines.

Although the festival allegedly ceased operations on Thursday, Sahrihan felt an apology wasn’t enough to undo the mistake.

He reminded event organisers to be more sensitive to the local culture and not cause provocations that could affect public unity and the country’s security.

