Fast And Furious On LDP Ends In Arrest

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A pair of suspected criminals prompted a high-speed chase with authorities in an attempt to escape a roadblock on the Damansara-Puchong Expressway (LDP) yesterday (26 December), The Star reported.

The male suspects went against traffic flow in a white car at about 11.32am and even smashed into a police car and a motorcycle before they were apprehended at Jalan PJU 1A/1, Ara Damansara.

https://twitter.com/mynewshub/status/1872458078257578379

“Some 12.87g of ‘syabu’ were discovered in the car. We also seized a taser.

” The 30-year-old driver had a record for multiple criminal and drug offences, while the 29-year-old passenger had a record for a criminal offence,” Petaling Jaya OCPD Assistant Commissioner Shahrulnizam Ja’afar said in a statement.

He added that the case is being investigated under various sections, including Section 307, 186, and 279 of the Penal Code, Section 39A(1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, and Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Footage of the two suspects’ arrest can be seen here:

Two male suspects were arrested after a high-speed chase on the LDP on Dec 26 , during which they drove against traffic and collided with a police car and motorcycle before being stopped. pic.twitter.com/5FPoYCXkt7 — The Star (@staronline) December 26, 2024

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.