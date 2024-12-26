“Munis” Complains About Dogs Bathing At Penang Beach, Leaves Many Baffled

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A complaint was shared on the Penang Kini Facebook page by a person named Munis about three pet dogs that were brought for a walk at the Tanjung Bungah beach in Penang by their owners.

The complainant said the dogs should not be allowed to bathe in the sea water as they might “carry diseases we don’t know about”. She also highlighted that there are many Muslims who visit the beach.

“I feel like this matter should be shared on Penang Kini as a reminder of our civic awareness.

“I’ve also lodged a complaint at Penang City Hall (MBPP),” she wrote.

Netizens don’t see what the problem is

Most Facebook users in the comments section found her complaint unreasonable, saying that dogs have as much a right to be at the beach as humans do.

Some also shared humorous comments, such as this user who suggested that it’s the dogs who brought their owners to the beach.

Some users highlighted that there are many wild dogs in the area that go to the beach as well.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.