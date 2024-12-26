Man Intercepts Lorry With Wobbly Tyre – Malaysians Wonder What Is JPJ Doing

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A video that went viral on social media yesterday (25 December) shows a lorry that was stopped on a highway by a concerned citizen.

It can be seen in the video that one of the lorry’s rear wheels was missing all except for one of its bolts, and was sitting at an angle.

The man who recorded the footage said the tyre was “wobbling” as he drove next to it, which was why he decided to stop the lorry in the emergency lane of the highway.

“The tyre was wobbling and yet, he (the driver) did not want to stop. He even attempted to overtake me when I tried to stop him,” the man said in the video.

Seven deaths including one child in chain collision

On Monday (23 December), disaster struck multiple vehicles on kilometer 204 of the North-South Expressway (PLUS) in Melaka when a large lorry lost its wheel on the highway and caused a chain reaction of collisions involving a bus, a truck, a Perodua Bezza, and a Toyota Estima.

The Melaka Fire and Rescue Department director Mohd Pisar Aziz confirmed as many as 40 invidivuals were involved in the incident.

A family of seven, including a two-year-old in the Estima, met their demise in the tragic event, while 33 others were reported to be injured.

JPJ under fire for not enforcing commercial vehicle safety

The Road Transport Department (JPJ) issued a statement on Tuesday (24 December) addressing the multi-vehicle collision on Monday night.

JPJ director-general Aedy Fadly said the department views the trend of accidents involving commercial vehicles resulting in the death of other road users seriously, and will take strict action to enforce road safety.

However, netizens remain skeptical about JPJ’s statement, questioning why the department had not been enforcing matters related to road safety earlier.

Meanwhile, others highlighted how JPJ seemed to be more concerned about heavily tinted windows and number plates that do not follow regulations.

25 express and tour buses fined

According to an Astro Awani report yesterday, JPJ Penang issued fines against 25 express and tour buses for violating a rule that requires a second driver for journeys further than 300 kilometers or journeys with a duration of more than four hours, during a special operation at three toll plazas in the state.

Through a statement on Facebook yesterday, JPJ informed that the operation, which ran from 10am to 7pm was implemented the Juru (both directions), Bukit Tambun, and Sultan Abdul Halim Muadzam Shah toll plazas.

A trailer lorry was seized at the road block as its driver was underaged, while one of the express buses was also seized as the driver did not own a driver’s licence.

