UM Lecturer Suspended Over Inappropriate Sexual Messages Claim

A Universiti Malaya (UM) lecturer who was accused of sending lewd messages to a student has been suspended in accordance with the Statutory Bodies (Discipline and Surcharge) Act 2000, according to a statement issued by the university yesterday (23 December).

“UM will continue to ensure that its campus environment is safe and conducive, including taking strict action against any party who commits misconduct regardless of position or status,” the statement said.

This action follows allegations by the UM Feminism Club (UMFC) that a lecturer had shared explicit images with a student.

MOHE: UM integrity unit is conducting an active investigation

The Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE) issued a statement last Saturday (21 December) regarding the matter, saying they take any issue involving misconduct and breach of procedure among those in higher educational institutions very seriously.

“Regarding the sexual harassment case that allegedly involves a professor at UM, the university has never taken reports such as these lightly. The ministry has been informed that the issue has been addressed officially, and the UM integrity unit is conducting an active investigation,” the ministry said in the statement.

In the statement, it’s also understood that the individual involved also lodged a police report, and an investigation by the authorities is currently in progress.

A demonstration was held on campus by UMFC last Friday (20 December) to push university administrators to take action against the accused faculty member.

The University Malaya Feminism Club has urged the university to investigate allegations of sexual harassment involving a professor accused of sending nude photos to students.



They submitted a memorandum calling for immediate action.



At the protest, UMFC president Chen Jes Weng and UM gender studies masters graduate spokesman S Indramalar presented a memorandum to the university’s integrity unit demanding the immediate suspension of the professor.

The memorandum was supported by 27 NGOs including the Women’s Aid Organisation and Suara Rakyat Malaysia (Suaram).

More than 20% of students experience sexual harassment

Based on a report by The Star in March, a survey by UMFC found that 22.5% of its students, both male and female, had experienced some form of sexual harassment during their university life.

Only 11.1% of victims took action, while 88.9% chose not to report their experiences.

UMFC president Chen said this is attributed to their lack of awareness about the university’s anti-sexual harassment protocols and the subsequent course of action.

