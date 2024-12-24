Kelantan Council Launches Probe Into Sexy Dance Performance In A School

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

An investigation was launched by the Tanah Merah district council in Kelantan into a dinner event hosted by a gold mining company, which allegedly featured a provocative belly dance performance on Sunday (22 December).

According to a report by New Straits Times, the council is also investigating a Chinese vernacular school (SJKC) for allowing its hall to be used as the venue for the event, which goes against state regulations.

On confirming the matter, Kelantan Local Government, Housing, Health, and Environment committee chairman Hilmi Abdullah said the organisers of the event and school representatives would be called in to provide statements to assist in investigations.

“It is understood that the dinner hosted by the mining company took place yesterday in a hall of an SJKC in Tanah Merah.

“The organisers and the school have violated Section 6 of the Entertainment and Places of Entertainment Control Enactment 1998, which carries the maximum of RM20,000 fine or five years’ imprisonment or both,” he said to NST.

Additionally, Hilmi said that checks revealed that the organisers did not have permits to hold the event.

“We understand that most of the attendees were miners from Mainland China, working in the Sokor gold mining area in Tanah Merah along with company staff and other guests. There were also local Muslim residents employed by the company, among other attendees. We regret the organisers’ decision to provide such entertainment and use a school hall to carry out the event,” he added.

A video of the provocative belly dancing has since gone viral on social media:

