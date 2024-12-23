“No Bite Marks, Lesions Likely Caused By Sharp Equipment” – Lily The UM Cat’s Autopsy Report

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Animal rescuer Shima Aris today held a press conference in her bid to get justice for Lily and the other Universiti Malaya (UM) stray cats found dead under suspicious circumstances on campus.

Shima disclosed a medical report she obtained of Lily from a veterinarian, which allegedly showed evidence that it was unlikely the cat died from a wild dog attack.

Lily was the third and most recent cat to have been found mutilated on the UM campus grounds, after two other cats were found in similar states last week. However, animal rescuers on Twitter claimed that the actual number of cats found dead was six, and not three.

“The body is now at a private veterinarian clinic. I have asked the vet to look at it in detail and have received a medical report as well as an x-ray that clearly shows Lily did not get killed by dogs.

“According to the medical report, her body, as seen in the photos, was cut up using a sharp weapon. It’s impossible to say that a dog could have done this,” Shima said during the press conference.

Medical examiner’s report

According to the report Shima shared in her instagram stories, it noted that the appearance of wounds and clean cuts at Lily’s joints, the lesions are “highly likely to have been caused by a sharp equipment”.

The report also highlighted a large wound on the thoracic region had irregular edges but the borders appear smooth.

As mentioned earlier, Shima also shared x-rays of Lily on her instagram account, showing her hind legs and right forelimb with no broken or fractured bones and only the missing limbs.

The name of the private veterinarian clinic and the medical examiner who wrote the report were not disclosed.

There was CCTV footage

Meanwhile, social media user Ariz Ramli, better known to his followers as Caprice, shared a CCTV footage via his Instagram but netizens commented on the footage’s date.

The footage was dated 25 November, but the dismembered cats were found in December.

They also highlighted a part of the video where the dog was carrying the cat it caught by the neck. The cats that were found on the UM campus allegedly had no bite marks on any part of their body.

It is unclear if Caprice’s CCTV footage is the same one the police are referring to, as the police did not release any CCTV footage with their statement.

