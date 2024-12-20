Malaysians Rank Politicians And Influencers As Least Trusted Professions

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A recent survey conducted by global market research firm Ipsos found politicians and social media influencers are the least trusted professions.

The study, which was released yesterday (19 December), revealed 41% of Malaysians distrust politicians, which is notably lower than the global average of 58%.

Social media influencers followed closely, with 36% of Malaysians expressing their lack of trust in them. Globally, 56% of correspondents say they distrust influencers.

The survey highlights Malaysia’s distrust in certain professions as lower than the global average. Around half of the global population views politicians, social media influencers, and government ministers as untrustworthy.

Advertising executives and religious leaders are deemed untrustworthy by 30% of Malaysian correspondents.

Higher trust in career professionals

On the other hand, teachers, doctors, and scientists represent the top 3 most trusted professions in Malaysia.

However, trust in doctors has decreased by 3% while trust in teachers increased by 1% compared to 2023.

Additionally, trust in judges increased by 3% compared to last year.

Ipsos Malaysia interim country manager Evelyn Tan said the trust landscape remains consistent.

“Key professions such as doctors, teachers, scientists, and the armed forces consistently rank as the top five most trusted professions,” she added.

Evelyn also highlighted the ongoing scepticism towards social media influencers, noting that despite their growing presence, trust in them remains low.

The Ipsos study surveyed 23,530 adults online, under the age of 75 across 32 countries from 24 May to 7 June, 2024.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.