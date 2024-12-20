Another Dog Attack? Discovery Of Another Mutilated Cat Raises Doubt

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Last week, Universiti Malaya’s (UM) student union shared a statement about the discovery of two dismembered cats on their campus.

According to media reports, Brickfields police chief assistant commissioner Ku Mashariman Ku Mahmood said an investigation was conducted, and the death of the cats were caused by stray dog attacks in the area.

However, a recent photo shared by instagram user @shimaaris of ‘Lily’, another dismembered cat, shows no particular evidence of the feline being mauled by stray dogs.

Instead, her limbs look like they were cut off by a sharp tool such as a knife or machete.

Many netizens shared their thoughts and concerns over the killing and mutilation of these cats, saying a homicidal criminal might be in the making.

At the time, there have been no identified suspects yet. What are your thoughts on the case? Were the cats simply victims of stray dogs, or a serial cat killer on the loose?

READ MORE: Stray Cats Found Dismembered With Split Abdomen In UM Campus

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.