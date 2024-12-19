Universiti Malaya To Investigate Claims Of Professor Sharing Nudes With Students

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Universiti Malaya (UM) is in the news again and this time it’s about a professor who allegedly shared nude and explicit images with students.

The issue came to light after it was recently raised by the UM Feminism Club (UMFC). The group also claimed that the photos were printed and posted around the campus to warn other students about the professor before they were removed shortly after.

UMFC added that the professor had been reported to the university several times but to no avail. The professor was allegedly protected by his colleagues.

Due to this, UMFC called for stronger institutional measures to manage sexual harassment on campus.

UM says relevant authorities are investigating claims

After the news blew up, Universiti Malaya (UM) confirmed that it had referred the matter to the relevant authorities to investigate but couldn’t comment further publicly.

UM will continue to monitor the progress of this case and is prepared to extend full cooperation to the relevant parties to ensure the issue is addressed appropriately. Universiti Malaya

UMFC claims university is providing vague answers

In response, UMFC said the university’s silence is a “thinly veiled attempt to deflect accountability and silence further criticism.”

UMFC also pointed out that it’s a troubling trend because the university only acted after the issue went viral online.

UMFC said they need answers on the identity of the “relevant authorities” handling this case, the process and timeline to address complaints, and what has the university done to assist with the investigation.

Such ambiguous responses only deepen the doubts of students and the public regarding the university’s sincerity and competence. UM must understand that ensuring a safe campus is their core responsibility that cannot be evaded. UM Feminism Club (UMFC)

Additionally, UMFC shared that the accused professor had lodged a report against the group for defamation and the police have contacted the group’s president for further clarification.

The group strongly condemns the professor’s attempt at intimidation and stands resolute in fighting for a safer campus for all students.

Meanwhile, the Women’s Aid Organisation (WAO) also voiced concern about the issue and stands with the victims.

WAO is concerned about whether the university has adequate grievance mechanisms on campus.

Educational institutions must uphold the obligations outlined in the Anti-Sexual Harassment Act 2022 to ensure the safety and well-being of their communities. Women’s Aid Organisation (WAO)

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.