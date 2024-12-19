“Gift For Bossku” – Rosmah Mansor On Acquittal

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, 73, has been acquitted of 12 charges of money laundering involving RM7 million at the High Court today.

She was also acquitted of the five charges of failing to declare her income to the Inland Revenue Board (IRB).

She was previously accused of committing the offence between 4 December 2013 and 8 June 2017.

According to Bernama, Judge K. Muniandy issued an order of acquittal after approving Rosmah’s request to dismiss all charges against her. She made the application in September 2023.

The application was made on the grounds that the charges were defective and failed to disclose the essential elements of the alleged offences.

The judge ruled that the charges were illegal and flawed.

Meanwhile, the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) said they would be appealing the decision.

With December being her birthday month, Rosmah said the acquittal serves not only as a meaningful gift for her but for her husband, former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, who is currently serving his prison sentence.

Najib is also known as “Bossku” amongst his supporters and fans.

Rosmah turned 73 on 10 December.

“This is what I call justice,” she was quoted as saying by the New Straits Times.

Rosmah was initially charged in the Sessions Court on 4 October 2018 before the case was transferred to the High Court.

