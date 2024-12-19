Fahmi Reza At Bukit Aman Today For His “First Date” With Police In 2024

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Fahmi Reza was called to Bukit Aman this morning in what he calls his “first date” with the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) of 2024.

Malaysia’s infamous political satirist and activist shared the announcement yesterday (18 December) on his X (formerly Twitter) account with an illustration that displays his familiarity with the law.

What did he do this time?

According to one of his posts on X yesterday, Fahmi received a notice from PDRM pertaining to one of his latest political drawings.

“I am being investigated under S4(1) #AktaHasutan, #AktaSakitHati (S233 AKMM), and S504 KK. Mr. police @PDRMsia, see you tomorrow! #SatireIsNotACrime #MalaysiaMADANI,” he wrote in the post.

For those who are unsure, Section 4 of the Malaysian Sedition Act states that anyone who “attempts, prepares to, or conspires with anyone to” act with seditious tendency, such as uttering seditious words, or printing, publishing or importing seditious literature, is guilty of sedition.

Meanwhile, Section 233 of the Multimedia Communications Act punishes those who uses network facilities or application services to knowingly create communications that are false, threatening, or obscene in nature with the intent to offend, harass, or threaten another person.

The punishment for violating this Act is a fine of RM50,000, a jail sentence of not more than one year, or both.

Fahmi is also being investigated under Section 504 of the Penal Code, which addresses the crime of intentionally insulting someone with the intent to provoke a breach of peace.

Who did he insult?

On 17 December, Fahmi uploaded a caricature of newly-elected Sabah governor Tun Musa Aman with the words “Koruptor No. 1 Sabah” written over the drawing.

Musa is also the former chief minister of Sabah.

Fahmi had uploaded a screenshot of a Malaysia Kini report of Musa being appointed governor just before he shared the satirical caricature.

Fahmi vs. Fahmi

Just yesterday, Fahmi Reza’s TikTok account was unbanned after it was permanently banned on 16 December during a livestream of his ‘Student Power’ lecture at he was hosting on the campus of Universiti Malaya.

In the comments section of his X post regarding the matter, many speculated that the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) had something to do with the ban, but Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil had addressed the issue since.

He had clarified in a Dewan Rakyat sitting on 16 December that the MCMC had nothing to do with the banning of Fahmi Reza’s TikTok account.

