Mercedes Driver In Hit & Run Accident Pleads Not Guilty To Two Charges

The Mercedes-Benz GLE450 AMG Coupe driver who ran over a motorcyclist and had his car on fire hours later has been charged.

The accused, Sum Kah Fei, 34, pleaded not guilty to two charges at the Kuala Lumpur Magistrate’s Court today (18 November).

The first charge is made under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, for driving recklessly and causing serious injuries to the victim, Muhammad Nur Faiz Saini.

Upon conviction, the accused faces a prison sentence of up to five years, a fine between RM5,000 and RM15,000, and at least a five-year disqualification from holding a driver’s license.

Meanwhile, the second charge is made under Section 52(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 and read together with Section 119(1)(a) of the same Act, for failing to stop his vehicle after the accident.

If found guilty, the accused faces a maximum fine of RM2,000 or imprisonment of up to six months.

A bail of RM12,000 was initially offered for both charges. However, the accused’s lawyer, Quek Kia Ping, asked for the bail to be reduced, citing his client’s business difficulties and need to support his family.

The court then lowered the bail to RM6,000 with one guarantor. The date for document submission is set for 24 February 2025.

What happened on 15 December 2024?

Previously on 15 December, the accused was recorded on a dashcam running over a motorcyclist after passing the toll on the Setiawangsa-Pantai Expressway (SPE).

In the video, the white car could be seen exiting the toll from the right side of the dashcam before speeding towards the motorcyclist on the leftmost lane. The car ran over the motorcyclist before speeding off.

Hours later, the same car was seen on fire at the Wangsa Maju toll plaza. Meanwhile, the victim suffered serious face and head injuries and was treated at Hospital Kuala Lumpur.

The victim’s sister then sought help from the public to identify the suspect.

