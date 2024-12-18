Man Who Dragged Cat With A Rope Slapped With RM10k Fine

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A man who was caught on camera dragging a cat by a rope across a corridor in an apartment on Old Klang Road last month has been charged with a RM10,000 fine today (18 December).

According to Berita Harian, Judge Norina Zainol Abidin imposed the sentence on sales and marketing executive Goh Kuan Pan, 43, after he pleaded guilty to the charge.

The judge also ordered Goh to be jailed for two months should he fail to pay the fine.

The charge was framed under Section 44(1)(d) of the Animals Act 1953, punishable by a maximum RM50,000 fine, up to a year in jail, or both.

In addition, the court also ordered that the cat, a British Shorthair named ‘Yuan’, be placed under the safe custody of the Department of Veterinary Services (DVS), as long as there is no application for the return of the cat is made by Goh.

Meanwhile, the accused’s counsel Gabriel Susayan had asked for a lighter sentence on reason that his client has a family he is responsible for.

At time of press, Goh has paid the fine.

The media previously reported that the Malaysian Animal Association requested the main witness who recorded the incident to come forward and file a police report so that the Animal Criminal Justice System can be carried out properly.

READ MORE: Outrage Over Cat-Dragging Incident In KL, Animal Lovers Demand Justice

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.