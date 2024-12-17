Scammers Paying For Ads On Facebook, Be Careful Not To Fall For It

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching said in a report by The Star yesterday (16 December) Malaysia has suffered RM1.22 billion in losses from January to October this year.

She informed that scammers have now begun posing as representatives of the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC), falsely claiming they can help recover stolen money, which Teo said is alarming.

“Victims, desperate to recoup their losses, often fall for these secondary scams, further compounding their financial woes,” she said, stressing that the AGC does not provide such services.

As many as 247 sponsored posts impersonating AGC agents were removed from Facebook within a week, according to Teo.

“The fact that these posts were paid advertisements highlights the indirect complicity of platform providers like Meta, which profit from such content,” she said at the launch of the “Teens, Tech, and Trust: Navigating Social Media in Malaysia” white paper yesterday.

Teo also mentioned the Malaysia Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has been working to actively remove harmful online content to take down 255,745 posts this year by collaborating with platform providers.

Regarding the danger of obscene content online, Teo said 1,947 pieces of harmful content involving child exploitation from December 2022 to today were removed.

Scams accounted for 21.5% (56,294) of those posts, while online gambling made up the majority at 63.59% (167,042 posts), according to Teo.

She urged further collaboration to protect vulnerable groups from online harm, saying as a mother, it is “deeply concerning”.

Social media and teenagers

Teo also highlighted the growing influence of social media on teenagers, saying it could be beneficial and harmful at the same time.

She said platforms like instagram, TikTok, and Xiao Hong Shu encourage creativity and social connection, but also expose teenagers to cyberbullying, scams, and other kinds of online exploitation.

“This white paper provides valuable recommendations on how to address these risks while retaining the benefits of social media,” she said.

Teo also highlighted the government’s recent efforts to improve online safety, including the Online Safety Bill, amendments to the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, and the introduction of licencing for major internet platforms from 1 January, 2025.

“These measures represent significant progress, but legislation alone cannot solve the multifaceted challenges of social media,” she said.

Teo added that stakeholder collaboration and innovation were vital to address social media risks effectively.

“We must empower teenagers with tools for safe and responsible digital engagement while providing timely support for those facing harm,” Teo said.

She was confident that insights from the white paper would better prepare any further action on the matter to ensure that social media becomes a safer space for its users, especially teenagers.

