Police Investigates Officer Who Made Lewd Gesture, Urges Other Victims To Come Forward

The Integrity and Standards Compliance Department (JIPS) has launched an investigation into the police officer who allegedly made lewd gestures at a woman during a protest in Kuala Lumpur recently.

Previously, a woman who was taking photographs at a demonstration in the city claimed the police officer kept motioning towards her for attention and showed a lewd gesture at her.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain urged the victim to come forward and file a report to help with the ongoing investigation.

He added that anyone who has experienced similar incidents with the same officer should also come forward and lodge a report.

Razarudin assured the public that the investigation would be thorough and transparent.

Meanwhile, Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa said the police have identified the officer who is currently serving in the Kuala Lumpur area.

Are making lewd gestures a chargeable offence?

Making lewd gestures at anyone is considered sexual harassment. Due to this, the anti-sexual harassment act and Section 509 of the Penal Code cover this and aim to protect victims.

The anti-sexual harassment act defines any unwanted conduct of sexual nature, be it verbal, non-verbal, visual, gestural, or physical; that is directed at a person which is reasonably offensive or humiliating or is a threat to the person’s well-being.

Meanwhile, Section 509 of the Penal Code states that any word or gesture intended to insult the modesty of a person is punishable with a maximum of five years in prison, a fine, or both.

