Malaysia Airlines Adds 112 Flights To And From East Malaysia For Upcoming Peak Travel Period

Malaysia Airlines is offering a significant expansion of services to meet heightened travel demand during the upcoming December festive season and Chinese New Year celebrations.

To accommodate the peak travel needs, the airline will operate 112 additional red-eye flights between Kuala Lumpur (KUL) and East Malaysia from 19 December to 1 January 2025.

This includes up to 66 additional flights to and from Sabah including Kota Kinabalu (BKI), Sandakan (SDK) and Tawau (TWU) and 46 additional flights to and from Sarawak including Kuching (KCH) and Miri (MYY).

Mount Kinabalu, Sabah. (image: emedia)

With the additional flights, Malaysia Airlines will now offer up to a total of 596 flights between Kuala Lumpur and East Malaysia during the travel period providing greater flexibility and convenience for travellers.

Meanwhile, the airline is also offering fixed fares for the upcoming Chinese New Year period, with all-in one-way fares starting at RM 349 to and from Sabah and Sarawak, available exclusively on Malaysia Airlines’ official website and mobile app.

These fares aim to make travel more accessible for those embarking on their journeys with our signature Malaysian Hospitality to reunite with loved ones during this special festive season.

Alongside these attractive fares, Malaysia Airlines will operate 102 additional red-eye flights between 24 January to 4 February 2025, bringing the total to 219 weekly

flights to and from Sabah and Sarawak during this period.

Sarawak Legislative Assembly building (image: Para Desa Borneo Discovery)

Ahmad Luqman Mohd Azmi, Chief Executive Officer of Airlines from Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) commented, “These initiatives align with our strategic focus on meeting the dynamic travel demands of our customers.

“By introducing affordable fixed fares for Chinese New Year, increasing flight frequencies during the peak year-end season, and expanding regional connectivity, Malaysia Airlines is not only enhancing accessibility but also strengthening its position as the airline of choice.

“We remain dedicated to delivering a seamless and exceptional travel experience, anchored in the signature warmth of Malaysian Hospitality”.

In addition to strengthening domestic connectivity, Malaysia Airlines is also enhancing regional travel options.

From 28 January 2025, the airline will introduce a seventh daily flight frequency to Jakarta (CGK), offering greater convenience and flexibility for both business and leisure travellers between Malaysia and Indonesia.

Travellers can book their journeys with confidence and peace of mind on the Malaysia Airlines website and mobile app, enjoying the seamless experience and signature Malaysian Hospitality that the airline is known for.

As the year-end peak travel season approaches, Malaysia Airlines anticipates a significant increase in passenger traffic. To ensure a seamless travel experience during this busy period, travellers are encouraged to check in online via the official Malaysia Airlines app or website.

Additionally, passengers are reminded to arrive at the airport at least three hours before departure to allow sufficient time for check-in, security screening, and boarding.

For more information on planning your next holiday, visit the official Malaysia Airlines website at www.malaysiaairlines.com or download their official mobile app for Android or iOS.

