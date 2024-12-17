Animal Activists Sue Local Council Over Shooting Of Kopi The Dog

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Last October, a beloved stray dog who went viral on social media was shot dead by a local council in the state of Terengganu.

Now, four animal activists have filed legal action against the Besut District Council (MDB) over the death of Kopi, according to a report by The Star.

On 10 December, Kartini Farah Abd Rahim, S. Mukunnan, Hong Hai San, and S. Shashi Kumar submitted the original summons to the Kuala Terengganu High Court through Messrs. Raj & Sach.

The Terengganu state government and MDB were identified as the first and second defendants, respectively.

Lawyer Rajesh Nagarajan, who represented all the plaintiffs, said at a press conference yesterday (16 December) that the Kuala Terengganu High Court has fixed 15 January for case management.

Meanwhile, the plaintiffs are asking the court to declare in the original summons that MDB’s killing of Kopi was a violation of Section 29(e) of the Animal Welfare Act.

Additionally, they are requesting a determination that MDB’s use of a firearm to shoot the stray dog breaches Section 30(1), and that such shooting is forbidden under Section 30(2) of the AWA.

This is due to the fact that Section 30(1) prohibits the use of firearms against dogs, cats, or other animals and only permits such use in emergency situations or to prevent disease.

Image: Facebook | Sue Ann Kong

Residents of Besut were startled by the sound of gunshots at around 1.30am on 6 October, according to Kartini, who confirmed an affidavit in support.

When the locals went out to look into it, they noticed three MDB officers in a pick-up truck cruising the neighborhood.

Kopi was later discovered dead from gunshot wounds.

According to Kartini, MDB released a statement on 13 October stating that Kopi’s shooting was carried out in compliance with the law and usual operating procedure for dealing with stray dogs.

However, a 52-second video footage posted by My Forever Doggo on instagram revealed that Kopi passed away from severe injuries.

In March, Kopi gained notoriety when Abby Razali, one of her feeders, posted a TikTok video of the dog playing with a kitten.

