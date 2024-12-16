Disturbing Stats Show Dads Are Highest Culprits In Incest Cases Since 2021

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a shocking revelation by Kosmo! through an exclusive interview with the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), the number of reported incest cases in Malaysia since 2021 is a whopping 1,032.

The data is categorised by age of the victims, relationship of the perpetrators and victims, and age of the perpetrators.

Over the past three years, children between the ages of 13 to 15 are reported to be the highest in cases involving incest, followed by those in the 16 to 18 age group at 226.

53 cases were reported involving children between six to nine years old, and 202 cases for children 10 to 12 years old.

At the lowest but not any less disturbing, 14 cases were reported involving children below six years old.

Highest number of incest cases involve fathers

The highest number of cases involve fathers and their own children at 303 cases, while the second highest involve stepfathers at 297 cases.

There are even 22 cases of incest between grandfathers and their grandchildren, and a total of 164 cases involve uncles.

According to the report, most of the perpetrators are aged 18 and above (944 individuals). This is followed by individuals in the 16 to 18 age group at 61.

As many as 45 of them are in the 13 to 15 age group, and 6 of them were 10 to 12 years old.

Kosmo! quoted Chief Assistant Commissioner Siti Kamsiah Hassan of the Bukit Aman Women and Children’s Sexual Investigation Division (D11) as saying most of the cases involve individuals from low income and less educated groups.

Where were the kids’ mothers in all this?

A related report by Kosmo! said most of the incidents happen in their own homes when the perpetrators experience addiction to sex and pornographic material, as well as facing financial difficulties.

Fear of losing their income and the possibility of divorce are factors that pushed a few mothers to ‘close one eye’ and not say anything about the incestuous activities happening in the family.

“Although they realise that their husband’s actions towards their children are wrong, they still choose to stay quiet to ensure their household does not face other issues,” Kosmo! wrote.

Criminal incest cases have been rising every year, with 1,032 victims since 2021 to last October.

Section 376B of the Penal Code states that a person who commits incest can be punished with up to 30 years in prison, and whipping.

