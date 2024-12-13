Wan Muhammad Azri (Who Has Always Maintained He Isn’t Papagomo) Arrested Over Cheating Case

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Political blogger Wan Muhammad Azri Wan Deris, better known as “Sir Azri”was detained at 1.30am today (13 December) over a cheating case.

The Star said according to Azri’s lawyer, Rafique Rashid, the arrest was made under Section 420 of the Penal Code.

Meanwhile, through a post on X (formerly Twitter), an account called @MalayDigest claimed as many as 10 police officers arrived at his home earlier today to conduct a search, and to make the arrest.

KUALA LUMPUR | 13 Disember 2024 Aktivis Politik, Wan Muhammad Azri @Sir_Azri telah ditangkap pihak Polis kira-kira jam 1.00 pagi tadi.



Seramai 10 orang anggota tiba di kediaman beliau bagi tujuan menggeledah dan membuat tangkapan berhubung isu AMLA. pic.twitter.com/jTiluuDxli — Malay Digest (@malaydigest) December 12, 2024

The account posted a timeline of events written by lawyer Rafique.

Rafique maintained that the arrest was weird considering Azri already had an appointment to meet with the police’s money laundering crime investigation (AMLA) officer at 11am to assist in investigations.

When brought before the court for remand proceedings at the Jinjang lockup, the investigating officer informed that the purpose of the remand was to assist in an investigation of a case under Section 420 of the Penal Code.

Section 420 of the Penal Code deals with cheating, and dishonestly inducing the delivery of property.

“What is very surprising is that this report is related to an issue regarding Invoke Solutions in 2017, which report was only made in 2024, seven years after the alleged incident.

“What’s worse is that the investigating officer said the complainant was Minister of Economic Affairs Rafizi Ramli. Yes, a minister made the report,” Rafique wrote.

Azri is now being held under a one-day remand order.

Will the real Papagomo please stand up?

Azri has always been associated with the name Papagomo, something he consistently denied.

However, in the haste of today’s arrest, another controversial political blogger, Suffi Kamari tagged Azri and mentioned the name “Papagomo” in announcing the latter’s home was being raided by cops.

Polis sedang serbu rumah Sir @Sir_Azri papagomo. Mohon doakan Sir Azri guys!!! pic.twitter.com/L1tiSxqRRD — 𝘽𝙧𝙤 𝙎𝙪𝙛𝙛𝙞 𝙆𝙖𝙢𝙖𝙧𝙞 🇲🇾 (@suffikamari) December 12, 2024

Among Azri’s notable controversies in the past was an assault case against him by Muar member of parliament Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman in 2019. Azri was fined RM2,100 on two charges: causing physical harm and making a derogatory remark about Syed Saddiq.

In April 2024, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) filed a police report against Azri and two individuals, claiming they made false accusations about an MCMC officer.

The police report made by MCMC was based on content that was uploaded by the three individuals on social media platforms TikTok, Facebook, and YouTube. The content they uploaded depicted MCMC officers acting under orders that had political interests, in addition to being an abuse of power.

