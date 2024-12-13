Singapore Rolls Out Passport-less Clearance For Bus Passengers Passing Tuas Checkpoint

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

If you’re travelling to Singapore by bus again, you may not need to show your passport at the immigration counters any more.

Starting 16 December 2024, bus passengers travelling to Singapore via Tuas Checkpoint do not need to show their passports.

Instead, there’ll be QR codes at the automatic lanes and Special Assistance Lanes (SAL) at the bus halls of Singapore’s land checkpoints, starting with Tuas Checkpoint.

Singapore’s Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said it aims to complete the passport-less clearance initiative implementation at both land checkpoints, Tuas and Woodlands, by mid-January 2025.

The QR code lanes have been introduced by the ICA gradually as follows:

For car travellers on 19 March 2024

For bus drivers on 15 April 2024

Motorcyclists and pillion riders on 15 August 2024

Cargo vehicle drivers and their assistants on 30 August 2024

As of 1 December, nearly 28 million travellers had used QR codes for immigration clearance at land checkpoints.

ICA added that all bus passengers, including those on wheelchairs and family groups of up to four persons, can use QR code clearance at the bus halls.

However, first-time foreign visitors and those re-entering Singapore with a different passport from their previous trip will still need to present their passport. They can use the QR code clearance on subsequent trips.

ICA also encouraged travellers to use the MyICA mobile application to present their QR codes instead of relying on printed or screenshot copies.

Additionally, ICA reminded travellers to bring their passports as they may be required for immigration clearance at their destination countries or verification by the agency.

READ MORE: Passport No More: Singapore’s Changi Airport Goes Biometric for Seamless Travel Experience

READ MORE: Penumpang Bas Ke Singapura Tak Perlu Pamer Pasport Bermula 16 Disember 2024

What to see and do in Singapore?

If it’s your first time in Singapore, here are some interesting places to check out during your trip, in no particular order:

Universal Studios Singapore S.E.A. Aquarium Gardens by the Bay Sentosa Island Mandai Wildlife Reserve Merlion Park Haji Lane Masjid Sultan Jewel Changi ION Orchard The Shoppes Marina Bay Sands The ArtScience Museum National Gallery Singapore National Museum of Singapore

READ MORE: Malaysians Can Use DuitNow In Singapore After Linking With SG’s PayNow

READ MORE: Nowhere To Run – Singapore’s VEP System Displays Unpaid Malaysian Summons?

READ MORE: 3 Things To Remember Before Flying After Singapore Airline’s Air Turbulence Incident

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.