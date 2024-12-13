MARA To Initiate Bankruptcy Proceeding Against Che Ta, She Stays Mum On Loan Issue

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The legal department of Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) is in the process of filing bankruptcy against actress Rozita Che Wan, 51, also known as Che Ta, and her oldest son, Ammar Effendy, 28, for failing to pay nearly RM1 million since 2017.

READ MORE: “Close To RM1 Million” – MARA Raids Actress Che Ta’s Home Over Loan

The procedure is the step after MARA raided her luxury home in Kota Damansara on 10 December. It’s understood that MARA had made several attempts over the years to recoup the money before being forced to bring the matter to court.

According to Harian Metro, the actress’s company, RCW Worldwide Sdn Bhd, borrowed RM960,000 from MARA Selangor with Che Ta and her son listed as guarantors.

They had also put up RM80,000 in fixed deposit as collateral for the loan. MARA said the amount has already been liquidated.

MARA first filed a bankruptcy notice against Che Ta and her son in July 2023 but it was rescinded due to technical errors.

MARA then issued a writ of seizure and sale (WSS) to the actress last Tuesday.

Rozita Che Wan aka Che Ta and her son, Ammar Effendy. Image: Instagram

MARA president, Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki, said the bankruptcy notice will be pulled if Che Ta settles the full amount. MARA would no longer extend the debt payment period after the court made its final decision.

Asyraf said MARA takes the same action against anyone who fails to repay their loans as stated in the agreement all borrowers signed.

He added that MARA filed a bankruptcy notice against Che Ta because they had given her more than enough time to repay her loan over the course of seven years. She was given the chance to restructure the loan repayment if she had difficulties but she allegedly refused to cooperate.

He said MARA’s actions were made with the court’s permission and they did not simply take action against borrowers.

During the raid, MARA confiscated a car, furniture, shoes, and household items.

Che Ta is busy with TikTok Live

While Che Ta has not issued a statement on this turn of events, she has been active on TikTok Live, selling preloved clothes and her skincare range.

She did not reply to her followers in the comments nor entertained them when they asked about her loan repayment.

However, recently, one TikTok user called Mimi asked if she was okay, to which the actress briefly replied that she was.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.