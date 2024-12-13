Frozen Baby’s Father Lodges Police Report Against Hospital Bersalin Razif

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A couple of days ago, news got around about an incident involving a baby that died during childbirth which was kept in a freezer by the private maternity hospital that delivered it.

The baby was born with a condition called cyclopia syndrome: a rare, lethal birth defect that causes the eyes to fuse together into a single eye in the middle of the face. The newborn was also reported to have an absent nose, and a missing anus.

Being unable to afford the bill, the infant’s parents were allegedly told by Hospital Bersalin Razif (HBR) that the remains of their child would only be released upon settlement of the bill.

HBR then stored the baby’s corpse in a freezer, where it stayed frozen for two weeks.

A recent post on TikTok by user @ayuuariffin84 showed footage of a press conference with the baby’s father, who claimed that HBR’s staff had insulted his wife by saying “You’ve given birth to a deformed child, and now you don’t know how to manage it”, before he arrived at the hospital.

Renowned lawyer Datuk Ahmad Zaharil Muhaiyar, who offered his legal services to the father of the deceased child, was also present at the press conference.

According to a report by Sinar Harian, Ahmad Zaharil had criticised the private hospital’s “inhumane treatment of his client”.

“Let me sue. Why are you keeping my client? What rights to do you have against my client? What laws apply?

“You kept it (the baby) when they didn’t pay. The child had and was placed in a freezer. Why didn’t you let it go?,” he reportedly said in a TikTok Live video on Wednesday (11 December).

In the most recent development, a man who runs a community service in providing funeral-related assistance to Muslim burials called UKVJ posted an update on his Facebook page Mr Wan Cai Official this morning (13 December), showing that a police report has been filed against the hospital by the baby’s father, accompanied by Ahmad Zaharil.

