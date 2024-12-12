Nazif Najib: Can’t We Show Kindness To Tun Abdul Razak’s Eldest Son?

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The son of former prime minister Najib Razak and Langkawi UMNO Division Chief Nazif Najib was heavily criticised on social media recently after asking why his father could not be shown kindness, considering his grandfather’s (the late Tun Abdul Razak) contributions and service to the country.

Najib is currently facing 25 charges in the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) trial, namely four power abuse charges and 21 money laundering charges.

During an interview with NR Channel TV, Nazif said he hopes that his father would at least be granted house arrest after the court case is over.

“To all who feel Tun Abdul Razak’s sacrifice, as the person who fought for this country, can’t we at least grant his son house arrest?

“Even if he really was wrong in the eyes of the law, can we not show a little bit of kindness to the eldest son of Tun Abdul Razak, who fought tooth and nail for Malaysia, from the day we gained independence to the day he died,” he said in the interview.

Netizens slam Nazif for Tun Abdul Razak comments

Many have criticised Nazif for leveraging off Tun Abdul Razak’s service as the second prime minister to the country, for leniency towards his father.

The reason this has angered people is because Tun Abdul Razak was known for his integrity while he was prime minister, and many fail to see the same attributes in his son.

One individual also highlighted that pardoning Najib would set a precedent for future criminals, which would make people lose trust and respect in the law.

On 30 October, Najib was ordered by the High Court to enter his defence on four counts of using his position to obtain RM2.28 billion from 1MDB’s funds and 21 counts of money laundering involving the same amount.

Part of the controversy included a “donation” of US$620 million (RM2.08 billion) that entered his private AmIslamic bank account which Najib claimed was from late Saudi ruler King Abdullah.

