MBSA: Pork Can Only Be Sold In Designated Areas Or Closed Markets

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Recently, a TikTok video showed a vendor selling fried pork in Setia Alam Pasar Malam in the open.

The person recording wrote in the caption that the pasar malam also has Muslim vendors and customers and implied that pork shouldn’t be sold openly like that in the market.

The video drew all sorts of comments: some condemned the stall for selling pork while others said those who couldn’t eat pork could ignore it and didn’t have to buy it.

Some netizens also claimed having non-halal stalls in pasar malam has been a norm for years.

Some clarified that Setia Alam Pasar Malam is also split into two: halal and non-halal sections. They believe the person recording could have ventured into the wrong section.

The authorities had to clarify matters

Unsurprisingly, the authorities were dragged into the situation and had to clarify some things to the public.

The Head of the Corporate and Public Relations Division of the Shah Alam City Council (MBSA), Mohd Azhar Mohd Sharif, said pork cannot be sold in open spaces, especially in pasar malam. He explained this includes non-halal food.

Mohd Azhar believes the stall in question could be operating without a license because MBSA has not issued any permission or license to any stalls to sell non-halal food like pork.

He also explained that the licensing body would investigate, stating if the vendor is licensed but committed wrongdoing, the license would be revoked. However, if the vendor did not have a license, they would get a compound under the hawker bylaws.

The sale of pork is only permitted in designated places and closed markets.

After an investigation, MBSA issued the pork vendor a compound on 2 November 2024 for operating without a license in the market’s Muslim zone.

MBSA carried out another check on 14 December 2024 to ensure the mistake had been rectified and operating as it should be.

Getting to know Setia Alam Pasar Malam

The Setia Alam Pasar Malam at Jalan Setia Prima A U13/A operates every Saturday. MBSA said 414 licensed vendors are occupying 800 lots.

MBSA shared that more than 80% of the vendors are non-Muslim while only 20% are Muslim vendors.

The licensing body has designated Muslim vendors from the area in front of CIMB Bank to an auto spa. The rest of the stretch is reserved for non-Muslim vendors.

Despite the separate zoning, MBSA said anyone of any race can apply for the license to hawk their wares in the market.

If any vendors are suspected of selling something other than they’re licensed for, immediate action will be taken.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.