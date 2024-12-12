Dead Baby Kept On Ice For Two Weeks – Shocking Claim And Plot Twist, Who’s Telling The Truth?

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

If you’ve been on social media these past few days, dominating conversations has been the case of a baby who died at birth but his remains were allegedly held back by a hospital because the father was not able to settle the bill.

So what’s the story?

Everything unfolded when the man behind a community service providing funeral related assistance for Muslim burials called UKVJ took to Facebook to detail a heartbreaking case he encountered.

It is believed that the man, known on social media as Wan Cai Official, was called to assist in the handling of the remains of a baby boy named Muhammad Adham Mikhail.

The baby who was born with cyclopia syndrome, as we would learn later, did not survive long after he was born.

Wan Cai detailed that they faced difficulties managing the baby’s remains as he was frozen solid after being kept in a freezer for almost two weeks.

To prepare the remains for burial, it had to be thawed using hot water mixed with tap water, Wan Cai said.

Adham died on 24 November at the Razif Maternity Hospital in Klang but was allegedly not released to his father because he was not able to settle the hospital bill.

Wan Cai did not reveal the name of the hospital at first.

Father’s account

Wan Cai helped tell the father’s side of the story in which it was claimed that the mother was rushed to the private hospital by a friend. At the time, the father was at work.

He rushed to the hospital as soon as he was informed of his wife’s condition.

In short, his wife gave birth at the private hospital and the baby died not long after he recited the “azan”.

The father claimed that the total bill came to RM2,480 but he was not able to afford it at the time. He alleged that when he asked if he could claim his son’s body for burial first, he was told no unless he paid the bill in full first.

He added that for about two weeks, he went about trying to gather the amount. He then asked for help from his workplace and managed to settle part of the bill but there was still a balance of about RM1,800.

However, he claimed that at this point, he was still not allowed to claim his son’s body.

A good samaritan at the hospital later helped him settle the remainder of the bill and it was then he managed to get his son’s body for burial. This was when he called UKVJ for assistance in the burial.

What the hospital said

After Wan Cai’s posting went viral, social media went crazy and unleashed its wrath upon the hospital.

Yesterday, the hospital issued a statement, first in English and later in Bahasa Melayu.

According to the hospital, the baby “was a cyclops syndrome with one eye, absent nose and anus”.

While “cyclops” is a one-eyed giant in Greek mythology, the correct medical term in the case of baby Adham is “cyclopia”.

The hospital said they administered the baby with routine injections and was planning to refer the case but the “baby was became blue” and “expired minutes later”.

What irked netizens even more was the fact that the hospital kept pointing out how the mother was unmarried and referred to the baby’s father as the “husband”, in quotes.

This claim was later refuted by Wan Cai who claimed they have a copy of the couple’s marriage certificate.

What happened to the mother?

Wan Cai and the baby’s father claimed that the mother was not allowed to discharge before they settle the hospital bill.

This was refuted by the hospital in their statement where they claimed the mother was well and allowed to be discharged the next day.

“On the next day she informed that she was not able to settle the total bill of RM2,480. She was then informed that she can arrange the burial first before paying the bill. Later she said her ‘husband’ will be arranging the burial. So HBR waited for him to take the baby for burial.

“As days passed, HBR kept reminding her to proceed with the burial but she kept saying the ‘husband’ is arranging. She was treated well mingling with the ward staff, provided counselling and free meals,” the hospital said.

They claimed the baby’s father visited the baby’s mother for a few minutes once in two to three days.

Attempts to talk to him about the burial failed. HBR management discuss with the patient to get police to help to settle the burial but she pleaded not to get the police involved. She kept telling that all decision would be from her ‘husband’. HBR tried to get family contacts but she refused to give to anyone. Hospital Bersalin Razif (HBR)

Wan Cai vehemently disputed the claim that the mother was allowed to be discharged, alleging there was an eyewitness who came to the hospital before the mother was eventually discharged on 9 December.

Wan Cai maintained his claim that the father had tried to get the baby’s body released but was denied.

Meanwhile, it is learned that the famous pencil box lawyer, Datuk Ahmad Zaharil Muhaiyar has taken up the case to fight for justice for baby Adham’s parents.

Enter MOH

In an update, the Ministry of Health (MOH) is now investigating this issue.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said MOH’s Private Medical Practice Control Section (CKAPS) will look into the matter, at the same time calling for calm.

“I hope all parties will remain calm and allow the relevant authorities, including CKAPS, to conduct the investigation. I will wait for the full findings from all authorities conducting the investigation. CKAPS has also gone down to the ground to engage with the parties involved. Therefore, I urge everyone to act with compassion, kindness, and empathy,” he said, as reported by the New Straits Times.

