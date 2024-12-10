SkyWorld Dev To Offer Affordable Housing Through Rumah Bakat Baru Madani

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Property developer SkyWorld Development Bhd is set to build the largest affordable housing project in Penang and Malaysia’s history.

The Rumah Bakat Baru Madani is a joint project by SkyWorld Development, the Penang Development Corporation (PDC), and PDC Properties, a subsidiary of PDC.

The MoU was signed today (10 December) with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming, Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow, PDC CEO Datuk Aziz Bakar, PDC Properties CEEO Ismail Ishak, SkyWorld Development executive chairman Datuk Seri Ng Thien Ping, and SkyWorld Development CEO Lee Chee Seng attending the signing ceremony and launch.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at the MoU signing ceremony. Image: Adeline Leong/TRP

The project will see over 35,000 houses built for buyers from the B40 and M40 groups, with prices ranging from RM225,000 to RM420,000 per unit.

Rumah Bakat Baru Madani measures 900 square feet and has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The facilities include a swimming pool, a gym, a multipurpose hall, and a playground.

In his speech, Nga said affordable homes should be liveable and lovable. With the planned housing project and facilities, it’s hoped that the B40 and M40 communities, especially the young adults, get to live in their dream homes.

Chow said Rumah Bakat Baru Madani offers opportunities for both Penangites and non-Penangites working in Penang to own homes, ensuring inclusivity and equity in housing.

Two sites have been earmarked for the Rumah Bakat Baru Madani project: Jalan Todak, Seberang Jaya in front of the Penang Bird Park measuring 13ha and near the Design Village Outlet Mall in Batu Kawan measuring 65.3ha.

With the existing Rumah Mampu Milik Madani units, both housing schemes establish the project as the federal government’s commitment under the 12th Malaysia Plan to deliver 500,000 affordable homes by 2025.

Chow said both Rumah Bakat Baru Madani and Rumah Mampu Milik Madani will be built using the IBS 3D-Prefabricated Prefinished Volumetric Construction (PPVC) technology. This makes Penang the first state to use PPVC technology to build affordable homes following the environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles.

