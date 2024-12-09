[Watch] Malaysia Airlines Pilots Praised For Skillful Landing During Storm At Heathrow Airport

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Social media users praised Malaysia Airlines’ pilots for skilfully landing the plane in a storm at London’s Heathrow Airport.

An aviation spotter channel, Big Jet TV, posted a video showing the pilots keeping the Malaysia Airlines Airbus A350-900 on a steady cruise while battling turbulence caused by crosswinds from Storm Darragh.

In the video, the plane sped up slightly before landing on the airstrip diagonally. The Malaysia Airlines flight landing starts from 04:19:45 onwards in the video below.

This is a technique known as “crabbing.” The manoeuvre keeps the aircraft in a diagonal position with the plane’s nose pointed against the wind while continuing the cruise towards the runway. Physics ftw.

The expert manoeuvre earned delighted cheers and awe from the person recording the video who also recognised the flying technique shown.

The video was shared on the True Malaysia Airlines Fans Group on Facebook, further garnering praise from fellow aviation enthusiasts alike.

