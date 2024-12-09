Rated 18 But Kahar Kapla High Council Is Available At Junior Hall – Glitch?

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A recent video posted on TikTok by user fanaanoba gained quite a bit of attention as she explained in the video that she and her husband were turned away at TGV Cinemas for bringing their child to a new movie that is rated for audiences above 18 years of age.

“Our RM100+ tickets for couple seats were burned just like that, because underage children are not allowed to see Kahar: Kapla High Council,” the text on the video wrote.

She did admit in the comments section that it was an honest mistake, saying that she only realised the movie has a mature rating as they scanned the QR code to get into the cinema.

However, what caught our attention was a comment by a TikTok user. This person pointed out that the movie is showing at TGV Cinema’s Junior Hall, despite it being rated for mature audiences.

So we checked out TGV’s movie app and looked for Kahar Kapla High Council.

To our amusement, it is available at the Junior Hall in TGV’s One Utama outlet.

Perhaps it’s for those who would like to experience the Junior Hall but they don’t have children?

Or it could be for parents whose kids won’t bother with the movie as they can play at the playground in the hall?

However, it should be noted that children below 16 are allowed with parental supervision for movies rated 13 or 16. Another TikTok user pointed out that a rating of 18 means the movie is restricted to any underage children, with or without adult supervision.

Understanding film restriction ratings in Malaysia

Currently, films approved by the Film Censorship Board of Malaysia (LPF) are classified into three categories, namely U, P13, and 18. Here are the descriptions of the categories according to the LPF:

U – This category is for viewing by all walks of life without age limit. The film portrays good values, decency, and positive lessons as well as entertaining.

P13 – Viewers under 13 years of age need parental or guardian supervision while viewing. Scenes in the film consists of horror; scary; negative acts; suspenseful and frantic elements but not excessive; elusive storyline; and elements that can disturb a child’s emotions.

18 – This category is for viewers aged 18 and above. The film contains elements of horror, gore, and violence, but not excessive; adult scenes that are not excessive; social, sensitive political and religious elements which require a high level of understanding.

You wouldn’t want to waste non-refundable tickets from just a simple oversight. Look out for the logos above when you’re booking movie tickets with children, they’re usually displayed next to the movie’s poster or title on cinema booking websites.

