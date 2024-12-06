MBSJ Officer Accused Of Filming Local Rapper Zamaera At Massage Parlour

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Local rapper Sharifah Zamaera Syed Zafelin Al Edros, better known as Zamaera, recently accused a Subang Jaya City Council (MBSJ) officer of secretly recording her while she was unclothed during a massage session at Chiang Thai massage parlour in SS14, Subang Jaya.

In a series of posts on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) yesterday (5 December), Zamaera detailed the alleged incident which, according to her, happened around 5:30pm.

She had visited the new parlour to try out their services, noting that the masseuses there were very nice to her.

According to her, after about 15 minutes into her massage, she heard male voices speaking in Malay.

“They were making so much noise, I was honestly tempted to shush them but I wanted to relax and feel stress-free as we all do when getting a freaking massage,” she said.

The rapper claimed that an officer had recorded her while she was unclothed.

She claimed that when she confronted them asking who had recorded her, one of the officers allegedly justified the act saying recording was part of the MBSJ’s standard operating procedures.

“As MBSJ officers, you enter a premises that is clearly for men and women, you must announce your presence,” she said in the X post.

Zamaera also highlighted the absence of a female officer, asking why there wasn’t one to handle a case involving a woman if this was truly their SOP.

Through an instagram video she posted yesterday, she recounted the entire incident as well, in even more detail.

Zamaera explained that she overheard one of them asking “Guy or girl?” repeatedly just outside her room, which was covered by a curtain.

At some point during her massage, she said she noticed some light leaking into her room. Since she was lying face down on the massage bed, she turned around to check and saw a man holding a phone camera aimed right at her exposed body.

Moments later, after she had gotten dressed, Zamaera confronted the officers and asked for the perpetrator to come forward.

Although the officers did take videos of the premises, the recording of Zamaera was not found.

At press time, the council has yet to issue a statement on this allegation.

