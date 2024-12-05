Kebaya Honoured As Unesco Intangible Heritage In Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia & Brunei

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Kebaya has been officially added to the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity category by the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organisation (Unesco).

The initiative to nominate “Kebaya: Knowledge, Skills, Traditions and Practices” under Unesco was a joint nomination led by Malaysia’s Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture (Motac) with Singapore, Brunei, Indonesia, and Thailand in 2023.

The outcome was announced at 9.50pm Malaysia time on 4 December 2024 during the 19th session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage (IGC ICH) in Asuncion, Paraguay.

The prestigious listing was decided by the IGC ICH, which comprises 24 member states of the 2003 Convention for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage. This recognition is even more meaningful given that the evaluation body of Unesco has recognised the kebaya nomination dossier as an exemplary and prestigious submission for a joint or multinational nomination. Malaysia’s Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture (Motac)

According to Motac, it’s Malaysia’s third successful joint or multinational nomination, after the joint nomination of Pantun with Indonesia (2020) and the Wangkang Ceremony with China (2020).

This recognition enhanced Malaysia’s global visibility as a country with intangible cultural heritage treasures which had the potential to enhance tourism and contribute economically.

Motac attributed the success of promoting kebaya as a symbol of regional heritage a result of strategic and collective cooperation with Asean member countries such as Brunei, Indonesia, Singapore, and Thailand, the Department of National Heritage, the Malaysian National Commission for Unesco, the Office of the Permanent Delegate of Malaysia to Unesco, and the Foreign Ministry.

Award-winning Malaysian actress Nabila Huda strutting in kebaya around New York. Image: Nabila Huda/IG

What is a kebaya?

The kebaya is a long-sleeved upper garment that is easily recognisable by its intricate embroidery which became fashionable in the 20th century.

The kebaya is also worn by flight attendants of national carriers such as Malaysia Airlines, Singapore Airlines, and Garuda Indonesia.

Many women like wearing the kebaya due to its timelessness and classiness. This also makes the kebaya a suitable garment for both casual and formal events.

Malaysia’s breakfast culture made the list too

In another update, Motac said Malaysia is successful in adding “Breakfast Culture in Malaysia: Dining Experience in a Multi-Ethnic Society” to Unesco’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity category.

It was Malaysia’s first nomination relating to food and gastronomy. The recognition showed that Malaysia’s breakfast food has distinct elements that show different cultures and identities in the country.

