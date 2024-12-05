Broke Behavior? Lady Wants To ‘Rent’ iPhone Just To Flex For 3 Days

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

These days, lots of peeps (especially the youngins) are all about wearing or owning branded luxury items.

But let’s be real—not everyone can afford those pricey things, so some even rent them to keep up with the trends.

Woman goes viral for renting an iPhone 16 for three days

Recently, a woman who sought to rent an Apple iPhone 16 for three days went viral on social media.

Through a post uploaded by the woman on social media platform Threads, she said she did not care what colour the iPhone 16 for rent was.

“Everyone, please help me find someone who can rent an iPhone 16, the colour doesn’t matter. I want to rent it for three days,” she said.

Renting the iPhone to “flex”

What caught the attention of many her reason to rent an iPhone 16, which was simply to “flex” that she owns the expensive device.

“The reason is just to flex. Please repost so I can rent an iPhone 16,” she added.

Her actions and the reason she gave for it brought a lot of criticism from others. She also claimed that she only intended to rent an iPhone 16 and not buy it as she already owns an iPhone 15 Pro.

She then said she will purchase an iPhone 16 after receiving a lot of flak on Threads.

Many criticised her, and gave some advice

Looking to the comments section, most users criticised the woman for wanting to rent the Apple smartphone.

Many advised her to live moderately and within her means. There was no shortage of those who also suggested her to just buy an iPhone 16 instead of renting one.

