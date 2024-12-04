Malaysians Can Start Bidding For The ‘ANU’ Series Number Plate This 19 December

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The Road Transport Department (JPJ) has announced that ANU is the next number plate series to go up for bidding on its official online auction platform JPJ eBid.

Perak’s latest running number series will open for tender on 19 December, with a bidding period of five days ending on 23 December at 10pm.

The results will be out the following day on 24 December according to the announcement poster.

As you all may have expected, the ‘ANU’ series has garnered quite a few humorous responses from the online community, who have contributed their own ideas of numbers that will go well with it.

‘MADANI’ series Special Registration Numbers

Last October, JPJ was accepting bids for ‘MADANI’ Special Registration Numbers (NPI) and the public jumped on the opportunity to bid for ‘MADANI 8481’ and ‘MADANI 8055’ number plates.

The minimum bid price for the number plate series was according to category, namely RM20,000 (Main Number), RM5,000 (Premium Number), RM2,500 (Attractive Number), RM500 (Popular Number), and RM100 (Running Number).

Malaysia Now reported that the final bid for ‘MADANI 8481’ was successfully made a minute before the auction was closed. The highest bid on the number was RM26,666.

Other popular numbers in the ‘MADANI’ series were MADANI 10, referring to Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim being the 10th Prime Minister, and MADANI 47, a jab at the 47 charges of corruption that were levelled against Anwar’s deputy Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

