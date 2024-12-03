Village Chief Allegedly Redistributes Aid Supplies Provided By Khairul Aming

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Culinary influencer Khairul Aming recently ran a relief effort for flood victims in Kelantan, providing food and other essentials for those who are staying in Temporary Relief Centres (PPS).

However, one village chief at a PPS in the town of Tumpat allegedly had his own ideas of distributing the supplies.

A video posted on TikTok by one of the flood victims at the PPS went viral after they expressed their disappointment and questioned the tok penghulu’s (village chief’s) methods of distributing essential supplies provided by Khairul.

The footage shows a group of individuals who appear to be unpacking the aid supplies and repackaging them into separate plastic bags, allegedly under the instructions of the village chief.

The victim claimed that all they recieved were dry biscuits and instant noodle packets, while the rest of the items were kept away.

“It’s really bad, staying here [at the PPS], a lot of supplies arrived but so little was distributed.

“This village chief is the worst. I don’t deny that considering the season, there’s not enough food but there’s a lot that was given, but what was distributed is so little. They were willing to ration the supplies like in the video,” the video caption wrote.

Additionally, they said that in all their years of experience, their PPS cards would be marked to show that they have received aid supplies. This time however, the cards were marked but they did not receive the promised supplies.

“I have asked the village chief, but he said the aid from Khairul Aming is his responsibility so he could do whatever he sees fit,” the evacuee added.

Netizens were quick to condemn the actions of the village chief, saying that he has breached the trust of Khairul who provided enough supplies for everyone at the PPS.

Some comments revealed that Khairul had already packaged the supplies for each individual or family, and did not allow anyone else other than the victims to open the packages.

In fact, a volunteer also commented on the video, saying the same thing.

Yesterday (2 December), Khairul Aming executed a relief operation in Kelantan, providing aid to more than 7,000 victims in 17 critical locations around the state.

He had set up a drop-off point where those who wanted to donate food, clothes, personal care products, blankets and other essential items can bring them over, and his team of volunteers would head out in 4×4 trucks to distribute them at temporary relief shelters.

The celebrity chef has since responded to the situation in a TikTok video.

In the response post, Khairul said he had received the complaints, but would prefer not to be involved.

He stressed that he and his team’s responsibilites are only to deliver the supplies to the PPS and move on to the next location.

“If that really happened, make a police report. Other than that, Team KA cannot be involved and we do not have any info (on the incident),” Khairul said in the response video.

He also said that he would rather not get involved in matters that could bring about defamation due to lack of authentic information.

Khairul mentioned he once faced a situation where a committee member (AJK) at a PPS cried and complained that she was accused for hiding things when she herself did not have enough to eat.

“For example at the PPS yesterday, the AJK lady cried saying someone accused her of hiding supplies.

“She said she and her child themselves did not have enough to eat. So once again, I do not want to get involved and will not allow my team to get involved as the only info we have is, we drop off the things and go. That’s all,” Khairul explained.

He then apologised for being unable to focus on all the issues that occured because he was busy with the mission of channeling donations.

